Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,129 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 487,401, the health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 37,948 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 17,412,766, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality of 231.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.6 million people have received two jabs, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

