Brasilia [Brazil], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Friday reported 514 more deaths from COVID-19, raising its total death toll to 171,974.

According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 34,130 new cases, pushing the accumulated caseload to 6,238,350.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, next to the United States and India.

After seeing a decline in daily deaths and cases since September, the Latin American country has witnessed a rise in both categories in November, accompanied by an increase in hospital occupancy in large cities.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, has seen occupancy rates at both public and private hospitals topping 90 per cent.

Local authorities are considering reopening field hospitals to deal with the overflow of patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

