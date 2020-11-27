Tehran, November 27: A high-profile nuclear scientist of Iran, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was assassinated by unknown persons on Friday. According to reports, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, a professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran, was killed in Damavand County. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suspected that Israel was involved in Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's assassination. Iran President Hassan Rouhani Calls on US President-Elect Joe Biden to Return to Nuclear Deal.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted reacting to the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. "Iran calls on international community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror," Zarif added. Iran Urges France, Germany, UK to Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments.

Mohammad Javad Zarif Reacts on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's Assassination:

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was known as the father of Iran's nuclear bomb programme. No individual or organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the reported assassination. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had always kept a low profile. It was during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's televised presentation in 2018, the first-ever picture of the Iranian nuclear scientist was produced.

