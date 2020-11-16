Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): With 140 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 hit 165,798, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry said another 14,134 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 5,863,093.

As municipal elections were held throughout the country on Sunday, which was also the national holiday for celebrating the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic, some hospitals and civil registration offices postponed notifications of new deaths and infections.

In Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, specialists from private hospitals warned about the increase in occupancy due to the rise in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the third most COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

