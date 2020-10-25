London, Oct 25 (AP) British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.

The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

Also Read | Bomb Blast in Quetta Amid Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Rally, 4 Killed.

Hampshire police say the are aware of the ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight. They said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)