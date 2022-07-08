Tokyo [Japan], July 8 (ANI): Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sustained two gunshot wounds to the front of his neck and the bullet that killed him damaged his heart and a major artery, causing blood loss, Hidetada Fukushima, the head of emergency services at Nara Medical University Hospital said.

According to Dr Fukushima, Abe went into cardiopulmonary arrest at the site of the attack and lost vital signs during transportation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Former Japenese PM Dies at 67, Hours After Being Shot While Addressing Rally in City of Nara.

The doctor declared him dead at 5:03 pm (local time).

Doctors attempted a blood transfusion after they were unable to stop the bleeding, Dr Fukushima said.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2022 Fireworks in UAE: Where To Watch Fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi? All About the Popular Illuminations That Will Light Up the Sky on Bakrid!.

Shinzo Abe arrived at a hospital without any vital signs after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

Earlier Friday Abe, 67, was rushed to hospital after he collapsed at 11.30 a.m. during a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament.

The Japanese police had arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media. A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site where Abe was campaigning for a candidate ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was Prime Minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in his live address to the country said "this is not a forgivable act," and that authorities would "take appropriate measures to handle the situation."

Kishida further said that the motive behind Abe's shooting is not known. The media outlet citing government sources also reported that Abe's shooting suspect is an ex-member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the death of Abe and in a tweet said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed grief over Abe's death. "Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & the people of Japan," he wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)