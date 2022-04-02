Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Pakistan Cabinet Members rejected that Prime Minister Imran Khan is 'anti-America' and accused the US of not accepting PM's "independent foreign policy" over Ukraine.

The gist of the message in the cabinet ministers' meeting was that the US was not happy with the neutral stance taken by Pakistan on the Ukraine situation and that it was the opinion of the US National Security Council that such neutrality was due to "Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy".

The Ministers stressed that a 'false perception' was being created against the top leader. This comes amid the speeches made by Imran Khan where he accused 'foreign conspirators' of trying to oust him. In his speeches, Khan claimed that Pakistan has an independent foreign policy.

The statements came during a special cabinet meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the situation arising after Pakistan's outgoing Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan's diplomatic cable, reported the Express Tribune.

As per the claims by Imran Khan, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had reportedly in a meeting with Ambassador Asad Majeed warned that there could be implications if Prime Minister Khan survived the opposition's no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

The cabinet also raised alarm over an "attempt to drive a wedge between state institutions and isolate PM Khan". (ANI)

