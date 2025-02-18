Ontario [Canada], February 18 (ANI): A Delta Airlines aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ending up upside down on the snowy ground, ABC News reported.

Peel Regional Police reported that eight individuals were injured in the incident. One of the injured was described as being in critical condition, though the injuries were not life-threatening, while the other seven sustained injuries ranging from moderate to mild.

The flight, which had come from Minneapolis, saw all passengers and crew members safely evacuated. The cause of the crash, including the reasons for the plane flipping and catching fire, is still under investigation, according to sources speaking to ABC News.

Following the crash landing, Toronta Pearson International Airport said that it is aware of the incident and that emergency teams are responding.

Sharing a post on X, it wrote, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

