Ottawa [Canada], January 24 (ANI): Canada announced that over 50,000 Covid-19 deaths were reported in nearly three years, Global News reported.

According to the Canadian website, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) revealed that the death toll had reached 50,135 in Canada since the pandemic emerged the country.

The PHAC reports national data weekly based on the provincial reports that are released throughout the week. In Canada, Quebec is the only province that still reports Covid cases. This province has seen 17,865 fatalities to date.

Ontario has the second-highest provincial death toll as of Friday, which sits at 15,786, followed by Alberta at 5,470 deaths as of Wednesday, as per the report in Global News.

British Columbia has seen 5,007 deaths according to the most recent data released on Thursday, a day that also saw Saskatchewan report a total of 1,826 deaths to date. Friday's report saw Manitoba record 2,403 deaths since the pandemic began.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have recorded 762 and 85 deaths, respectively, as of Tuesday. Newfoundland and Labrador upped its death toll to 297 on Wednesday. As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has seen 706 deaths.

Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut stopped reporting their data last year, and have confirmed a combined 61 deaths since early 2020, half of which were in the Yukon.

Despite the prevalence of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and overall immunity to the virus, about 40 Canadians are still dying from COVID-19 per day on average, according to Global News' analysis of provincial data.

Those figures reflect the number of people confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 who later died due to the disease.

Earlier in May, the World Health Organization said that while the official worldwide death toll from COVID-19 at the time was about 6.2 million, an estimated 14.9 million deaths were "directly or indirectly" related to the pandemic, according to Global News.

The estimate, based on excess mortality compared to pre-pandemic years, included indirect deaths caused by the impacts the pandemic had on the overall healthcare systems and social services around the world.

The WHO's latest situation report says confirmed global COVID-19 deaths have risen about 18 per cent since the week before and are up 20 per cent from the previous 28-day period.

As of Friday, more than 4,400 Canadians are in hospital with COVID-19, including over 240 patients in intensive care, according to provincial data. Those numbers have declined over 10 per cent from just a week ago, reported Global News. (ANI)

