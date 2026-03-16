New Delhi [India], March 16: Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) has begun a week-long mission to India aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in skills development and workforce training between the two countries.

The delegation, consisting of presidents and leaders from leading Canadian colleges and polytechnic institutions, will visit New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from March 16 to 20 to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian institutions, industry stakeholders and government bodies.

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The visit comes shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's February 2026 trip to India and the launch of the Canada-India Joint Talent and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to deepen cooperation in education, research and workforce development. According to CICan, the current mission is designed to advance discussions on skills training partnerships and align workforce development priorities between the two nations.

During the visit, the delegation will engage with Indian government officials, leaders from the private sector, apex organisations responsible for technical education and skills implementation, and representatives from Indian postsecondary institutions. These discussions are expected to focus on building long-term partnerships that support skills training in sectors considered important for both economies.

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The mission will also highlight Canada's college and polytechnic training model, which emphasises industry-focused, practical education aimed at preparing students for emerging job markets. CICan noted that its engagement with India reflects a broader effort to support India's evolving national skills framework while simultaneously strengthening Canada's labour market and economic objectives.

Commenting on the visit, High Commissioner of Canada to India Chris Cooter emphasised the importance of collaboration in workforce development between the two countries.

"India is home to a very large and talented young population who will be entering the workforce in the years to come. Canada and India will both benefit greatly from top-notch skills training to capitalize on the jobs of tomorrow. Canadian colleges and educational institutes have proven programs that can provide the skills training needed in a global economy. This important CICan visit will open new avenues for further collaboration towards developing a world-class Canada-India skills partnership for the future," he said.

CICan President and CEO Pari Johnston highlighted the significance of education and research partnerships in strengthening economic ties and trade diversification between Canada and India.

"Education, research, and skills cooperation are critical enablers of economic growth and trade diversification. In Canada's global engagement ambitions, its public college and polytechnic sector is a strategic national asset and a committed global partner. We are excited to explore opportunities with Indian technical institutions and industry associations through our collaboration with India's Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship and other key public and private sector partners. This college leaders' mission to India will lay the groundwork upon which both countries can build training and innovation partnerships to create a skilled workforce for tomorrow," Johnston said.

The Canadian delegation includes several senior leaders from the country's public college system, including Ajay Patel, President and CEO of Vancouver Community College; Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO of Humber Polytechnic; Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of Centennial College; Laura Jo Gunter, President and CEO of NAIT; and Sean Kennedy, President and CEO of Niagara College. Johnston and CICan Senior Program Officer Milica Njegovan are also part of the mission.

Colleges and Institutes Canada represents a national network of 127 colleges, institutes and polytechnics across the country. The organisation works with governments, industries and communities to support workforce training and skills development initiatives both within Canada and internationally. Over the past five decades, CICan has delivered numerous training programs and developed global partnerships focused on preparing workers for evolving labour market needs.

The current visit is expected to explore opportunities for deeper institutional collaboration, joint training programs and innovation partnerships that could help both countries address future workforce demands while strengthening education ties. (ANI)

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