Dubai, March 16: The United States International Travel Department, in its updated travel advisory on Monday, said it is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and advised American citizens in the region that commercial travel options remain available, although sudden flight cancellations are possible. In a travel advisory issued to US citizens, the department said seats on commercial flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai are currently available for travel to multiple cities in the United States and Europe.

It also noted that the UAE's land borders with Saudi Arabia and Oman are open. "Seats on commercial flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai are available now for travel to multiple U.S. and European cities, although some flights may be cancelled with little notice. Borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia have been open, and commercial flights from those countries are operating," the advisory read. However, the advisory warned travellers that commercial flight schedules may change at short notice. "Some flights may be cancelled with little notice," the advisory said, urging travellers to remain prepared for sudden disruptions. Dubai Airport Suspends Flight Operations After Iranian Drone Strike Triggers Fire in Fuel Tank, Videos Surface.

"We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety," the advisory stated. The advisory also reiterated that, "Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens." Earlier, the US Embassy in Riyadh updated its "options to depart" section and urged American citizens in Saudi Arabia to leave the country using commercial flights if it is safe to do so.

The embassy said Saudi airspace remains open, although there are frequent air traffic restrictions due to continuing missile and drone threats. Airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam remain open and operational. However, travellers have been advised to check their flight status directly with airlines because of possible delays or cancellations. The embassy also directed all US government employees in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place. "To the extent possible, remain in your residence or another structure, and stay away from windows," the advisory said.

It added that those who choose not to depart by commercial flight should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location with adequate supplies of food, water, medicines, and other essential items. According to the advisory, on March 8 the State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from Saudi Arabia due to sustained missile and drone threats targeting American and its diplomatic interests in the Kingdom. ‘Iran Master of Media Manipulation’: Donald Trump Accuses Tehran of AI‑Driven ‘False Information’ on US Military Assets.

Earlier in the day, flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport, authorities said.

However, officials later confirmed that the fire had been contained. Tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to affect the entire region.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)