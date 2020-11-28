Kathmandu [Nepal], November 28 (ANI): A Candlelight march was held on Friday outside the Pakistan mission in Kathmandu by around 40 participants on the 12-year anniversary of the Mumbai Terror attacks of 2008 in which more than 160 people lost their lives.

The demonstrators walked in front of the mission for an hour, shouting slogans and carrying posters, protesting against the 26/11 Pakistan sponsored attack. The protestors were chanting, "Atankwaad band Karo, band Karo! (Terrorism must stop)"

However, the protestors were seen maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

A day prior, thousands of people in Nepal took to the streets to protest against Pakistan's role in perpetrating the 26/11 attacks. People staged demonstrations across the country with banners, and roadblocks were also held in several parts of the country.

Many members of the Indian American community also staged protests against Islamabad's role in perpetrating the attack and commemorated the lives lost in the attack.

A group of Indian Americans held protests outside the Pakistan Consulate and Times Square on Thursday (Local time) against Islamabad's role in the dastardly act. The protesters called for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country on the 12th anniversary of the terror attacks.

In Washington, on Wednesday, a group of Indian-Americans also held a memorial gathering outside the Capitol Hill for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice", the protesters on Wednesday evening (local time) said that twelve years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack. Instead, the prime accused live freely in Pakistan.

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and are yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court recently sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 10-year imprisonment in two terror-financing cases, yet according to sources, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials are treating Saeed as a VIP.

Pakistan has been placed on the FATF's grey list of the country with inadequate controls over terrorism financing in 2018 saying Pakistan "still needs to demonstrate that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorism financing activity."

The country has long been criticised for cultivating terror proxy groups and the country currently faces renewed pressure to act against terrorists. (ANI)

