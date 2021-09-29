Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday met US Army Major General Xavier T Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

General Bipin Rawat visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a military installation in Washington.

"General Bipin Rawat CDS is on a visit to US. CDS visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord JBLM, Washington and also discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with Major General Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, USArmy," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

General Rawat had last week met Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

General Bipin Rawat was on a two-day visit to Russia. He attended the conference of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member states in Russia. (ANI)

