New York, September 29: Coffee is consumed daily by millions across the world. The United States celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29 every year. According to a study, nearly 60 percent of Americans prefer coffee each day over other beverages. To celebrate National Coffee Day 2021, many restaurants, convenience stores and brands in US are offering coffee free or at discounted rates. Here's a list of free coffee offers on this National Coffee Day. How Much Coffee is Too Much Coffee? Know Everything About the Healthiest Way to Get Your Dose of Caffeine Daily!

Starbucks Free Coffee Offer:

Apart from celebrating National Coffee Day, Starbucks is marking its 50th anniversary today. It is offering a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee to customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup. Select Starbucks in New York City, Chicago and Seattle offer a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew to customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup.

7-Eleven Free Coffee Offer:

7-Eleven largest convenience store chain in the US. On this National Coffee Day, 7Rewards loyalty members will get a free coffee with the purchase of a baked item. Any purchase through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app will also bring a free extra large hot coffee.

Dunkin' Free Coffee Deal:

To get a free medium hot or iced coffee from Dunkin, a customer must become a member of its free loyalty programme. One can get the perk by signing up on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

Wawa Free Coffee Offer:

Wawa, a convenience store chain, is offering free coffee to each of its customers. Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee to customers on this National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Coffee:

Rewards members of Krispy Kreme will get a free brewed coffee and doughnut of their choice today. No purchase is required. No-rewards members will only get a free brewed coffee.

Panera's Free Coffee:

If you are a parent or caregiver, you can get free coffee all day if you place an order through Panera. There are separate exciting deals for those who opted Panera's coffee subscription.

Peet's Coffee Discount:

On this National Coffee Day, Peet's is offering 25 percent discount on coffee beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules. It also gives a chance to win its first-ever Black Card worth $2,000.

Sonic Dive-In Coffee Discount:

If you use Sonic Drive-In app, you can get the new Mocha Crunch Blast with 50 percent discount on this National Coffee Day.

Other brands and outlets like Baskin-Robbins, Biggby Coffee, Circle K and Duck Donuts are also offering coffee at discounted rates or deals to get free coffee.

