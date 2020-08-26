Washington D.C. [US], August 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated for the Secretary of Homeland Security.

"I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!" the US President said in a tweet.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

According to a Sputnik report, Wolf has won support from many Republicans in Congress and the ire of many Democrats by supporting Trump's initiative to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and an accompanying crackdown on illegal border crossers.

The nomination requires a confirmation vote in the US Senate, the report said. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India And Russia Are in Communication Regarding Sputnik V, Initial Info Shared, Says Health Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)