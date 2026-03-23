Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Venerable Zegya Gyatso, a monk from Tsang Monastery in Ba County of the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, has been freed after spending six months in detention, but reports indicate that his ordeal is far from over. The monk continues to face serious health complications and remains under strict monitoring by Chinese authorities, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, Gyatso was allegedly detained by police in Xining around July 2, 2025, while he had travelled there seeking medical care. He was reportedly taken into custody without warning and subjected to months of interrogation before being released on January 2. Sources stated that his health has significantly worsened during detention.

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He is now said to be suffering from severe vision problems in both eyes, along with persistent knee and joint pain. Notably, he had no prior history of eyesight issues, and his current condition is believed to be linked to prolonged exposure to harsh lighting during his detention. However, detailed updates remain scarce due to tight restrictions on information.

Even after his release, Gyatso has not regained his freedom fully. Chinese authorities continue to impose heavy surveillance on him, closely tracking his movements and interactions.

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Within days of returning home, he was reportedly summoned back to Xining and forced to sign a document pledging that he would not engage in any activities deemed unfavourable by the government, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

Although he later returned to his monastery following the Tibetan New Year, his present condition remains uncertain. The ongoing restrictions have prevented any transparent updates about his situation.

Since the 2008 detention of his cousin, Khedrub Gyatso, authorities have reportedly kept his family and associates under continuous watch. They have faced repeated questioning, warnings over alleged external contacts, and periodic police summons, as reported by Tibet Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)