Washington DC [US], February 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of international developments that it says reflect both the intensifying repression of Uyghurs and growing global scrutiny of China's policies.

On 15 February, WUC leaders joined approximately 70 members of the Swiss Uyghur diaspora for a community gathering in Switzerland. President Turgunjan Alawdun and Vice President Zumretay Arkin addressed the event, describing it as a show of unity amid mounting concerns over what rights groups term transnational repression.

Alarm has also spread in Germany following reports that surveillance systems manufactured by Hikvision and Dahua Technology are widely deployed in airports, railway stations and public institutions. The WUC warned that the presence of such technology, linked by activists to monitoring practices in East Turkistan, could expose vulnerabilities and erode public trust. The group has sought clarification from German authorities and initiated legal proceedings in Spain and France against the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Committee of Experts reviewed China's adherence to conventions prohibiting forced labour. Citing trade union submissions, the committee noted allegations that millions of Uyghurs and Tibetans were transferred under labour programmes in 2024. Beijing has rejected claims of coercion, insisting participation is voluntary. The committee nonetheless urged safeguards to ensure that no work is imposed under threat or discriminatory laws.

At World Forum 2026, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas highlighted alleged forced sterilisation and the imprisonment of her sister, while Dolkun Isa questioned the autonomy of the so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Separate reports added to concerns over China's overseas reach. An investigation cited testimony from UN High Commissioner Volker Turk and activists who described intimidation even within UN premises.

Additionally, Radio Free Asia resumed limited Uyghur-language broadcasts, welcomed by WUC as vital independent reporting. Human Rights Watch also reported alleged attempts by Chinese officials to pressure Uyghur activists in France. (ANI)

