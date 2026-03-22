Taipei [Taiwan], March 22 (ANI): In a strong rebuke to China, the United States has reiterated its support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global institutions, while accusing China of deliberately misinterpreting a key UN resolution to sideline Taiwan diplomatically. The remarks highlight growing tensions over Taiwan's international space, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Speaking at a congressional oversight hearing on reforms and accountability at the United Nations, US Representative Mike Waltz emphasised that backing Taiwan's engagement in international organisations remains a core US priority, according to The Taipei Times.

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Waltz underscored that Taiwan's strengths in technology, healthcare, and supply chains make it an indispensable global contributor. Waltz also criticised Beijing's interpretation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, arguing that China has distorted the resolution to justify isolating Taiwan. He clarified that the resolution only addressed China's seat at the UN and did not determine Taiwan's sovereignty or restrict its participation in international bodies.

During the same hearing, US lawmaker John Moolenaar raised concerns about China's expanding influence within the UN system. He alleged that the People's Republic of China is leveraging financial contributions and strategic appointments to shape the organisation's direction, a development he warned could undermine institutional integrity.

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Taiwan welcomed the US stance, with the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing gratitude for Washington's continued backing. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung stated that such support reaffirms Taiwan's role as a responsible and capable democratic partner, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Lin stated that excluding Taiwan through political manipulation harms global cooperation. He further argued that Taiwan's expertise in public health, disease prevention, and digital innovation could significantly benefit the international community if given proper access. Lin also urged democratic nations to push back against China's attempts to frame Taiwan as an internal issue and misuse UN mechanisms for strategic leverage, The Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

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