London, March 22: Passengers on a British Airways flight from Hong Kong to London spent more than 13 hours traveling alongside a deceased passenger after a woman died shortly after takeoff. Despite the mid-air tragedy, the flight crew and pilots of the Airbus A350-1000 decided to continue the journey to Heathrow Airport, as a confirmed death is typically not classified as an emergency requiring a diversion. The incident occurred on Flight BA32 on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Approximately one hour into the long-haul journey, a female passenger in her 60s suffered a sudden medical emergency. Despite efforts to assist her, she was pronounced dead while the aircraft was over mainland China.

The woman’s family, who were traveling with her, were reportedly distraught. While some passengers and crew members suggested returning to Hong Kong, the decision was made to proceed to London. Under international aviation protocols, if a passenger has already passed away and no further medical intervention is possible, the situation is generally not deemed a flight emergency. British Airways Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Filming S*x Encounters With 16 Women, Sharing Videos Online.

Logistical Challenges and Cabin Conditions

Managing a deceased person in a crowded cabin presented significant challenges for the crew. Internal reports suggest the flight deck initially requested to store the body in a lavatory, but the cabin crew rejected the idea.

Instead, the body was wrapped in materials and moved to a galley at the rear of the aircraft to isolate it from the 331 passengers on board. However, the crew reportedly overlooked the fact that the galley floor was heated. As the 13.5-hour flight progressed, the warmth accelerated natural processes, leading to what several passengers described as a "pungent" and "foul" odor spreading through the rear of the cabin. British Airways Cancels Flights to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv.

Arrival and Investigation

Upon landing at London Heathrow, the aircraft was met by police and medical authorities. To facilitate an initial investigation and allow for the respectful removal of the body, all passengers were instructed to remain in their seats for approximately 45 minutes after arrival.

British Airways issued a statement confirming the death and offering condolences: "A customer sadly passed away on board, and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting our crew, and all procedures were correctly followed."

Aviation Protocol and Aftermath

Deaths on international flights are rare but follow specific industry guidelines. Common practice involves moving the deceased to a less populated area of the plane or covering them in their seat if the flight is full.

Reports indicate that the experience was traumatic for both the family and the staff. Several crew members have reportedly been offered trauma counseling, and some have remained off work following the ordeal. The incident has since sparked discussions regarding airline protocols for the dignified handling of remains during long-haul travel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).