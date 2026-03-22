Mumbai, March 22: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a grave warning on Sunday, March 22, stating that the conflict in the Middle East has entered a "perilous stage." His statement followed reported military strikes targeting or occurring near critical nuclear infrastructure in both Iran and Israel over the last 24 hours.

The WHO chief confirmed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is currently assessing incidents reported in southeastern Iran - specifically the Natanz enrichment complex - and the Israeli city of Dimona, which sits near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Visits Arad and Dimona After Iranian Ballistic Missile Strikes Region, Says ‘We Will Restore and Rebuild’ (See Pics).

Peace Is the Best Medicine, Says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage with strikes reportedly hitting the Natanz Enrichment Complex in Iran, and the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located. @iaeaorg is looking into incidents reported yesterday in southeastern Iran, and in… pic.twitter.com/gJdQd1eOqS — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 22, 2026

IAEA Monitoring and Radiation Reports

Despite the high-stakes nature of the strikes, the WHO and IAEA have provided an initial sense of relief regarding immediate environmental contamination. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Tedros noted, "The International Atomic Energy Agency is looking into incidents reported yesterday in southeastern Iran, and in Israel’s city of Dimona. No indications of abnormal or increased off-site radiation levels have been reported."

The IAEA independently confirmed that while a projectile struck the city of Dimona, there was no evidence of damage to the nuclear research facility itself. Similarly, Iranian authorities reported that while the Natanz site was targeted on Saturday morning, there was no leakage of radioactive material/

Escalating Threat to Public Health, Says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Dr Tedros emphasised that even without a leak, the act of targeting areas housing nuclear facilities represents a significant escalation. He warned that such attacks create an "escalating threat to public health and environmental safety" that could lead to catastrophic consequences if containment is breached. To prepare for a potential disaster, the WHO has already provided specialized training to its staff and UN personnel across 13 countries. This training focuses on effectively responding to the unique public health threats posed by radiological or nuclear incidents. Iran Claims ‘Israeli Skies Are Defenceless’ After Dimona Attack (Watch Videos).

The weekend's events have marked a dangerous shift in the conflict's geography. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the strike on Dimona was a direct response to the earlier attack on its Natanz facility, which it attributed to the United States and Israel. The strike on Dimona resulted in significant civilian casualties, with reports indicating at least 33 people were injured in the city, including a 10-year-old boy in serious condition. In the nearby city of Arad, over 100 people were wounded as missiles penetrated air defense systems in the Negev desert for the first time.

The WHO Director-General concluded his warning with an urgent plea to all warring parties to exercise "maximum military restraint" and avoid any further actions that could trigger a nuclear accident. "Leaders must prioritize de-escalation and protect civilians," Dr Tedros stated, reiterating his long-standing mantra that "Peace is the best medicine".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).