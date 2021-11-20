Kabul, November 20: At a time when the Taliban regime faces problems in getting international recognition, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, local media reported.

Muttaqi said the interim Afghan government was in contact with senior Chinese officials. The two sides would work together to further bolster their cooperative relations, he said, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Pajhwok Afghan News further reported that while speaking exclusively to the China Media Group (CMG), the minister hoped that Afghanistan and China could boost their trade ties. Pakistan Lifts Ban on TikTok After Assurances to Control ‘Immoral & Indecent' Contents.

Earlier this month, the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu pledged to facilitate Chinese visas for Afghan traders on an urgent basis. This comes after Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu.

China is among the very few countries which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are adopting a wait and watch approach.

