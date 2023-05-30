New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued more than 60,000 visas to Indians travelling to China in the first five months of 2023, Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said in a tweet. The visas to Indian nationals has been granted for various purposes, including tourism, business study, work and family reunions.

Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."

Earlier in March, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas.

In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India stated, "Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020 and remains within valid period will be reactivated."

It further said, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on April 6 said that India hopes that the Chinese authorities would facilitate Indian journalists' continued presence and reporting from China after reports came up where visas of two Indian journalists in China were frozen.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bagchi said, "We have Chinese journalists who have valid Indian visas for pursuing journalistic activities (in India). I don't see any limitations or difficulties in reporting and doing media coverage. As regards Indian journalists working in China, we would hope Chinese authorities would facilitate their continued presence and reporting from China."

He also assured that the MEA is in touch with Chinese authorities in this regard. At a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was asked if China has suspended the visas for two Indian journalists belonging to two media houses. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that Chinese journalists have "suffered unfair and discriminatory" treatment in India for a long time. She alleged that in 2017, the Indian side shortened the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India to three months or even one month without any valid reason.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also added that, the Indian side asked a journalist of the Xinhua News Agency to leave the country by March 31, citing the reason that he had been in the country for six years. She claimed that the Chinese side treats Indian journalists in China with "goodwill" and has actively provided assistance and facilitation for their life and work in China. (ANI)

