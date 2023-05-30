Moscow, May 30: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning. Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt," without clarifying what it means. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Video Shows Drone Attack on Kremlin, Moscow Says Ukraine Tried To Kill Russian President.

"All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement. Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said. Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Launches ‘Largest Drone Attack’ on Ukrainian Capital Before Kyiv Day; One Killed.

Moscow Drone Attack Videos:

MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK ON MOSCOW 🇷🇺 “⚡️Moscow and Moscow region under massive drone attack For about an hour, Russian air defense has been trying to shoot down aircraft that are attacking the Russian capital, but have not always successfully - some have hit their targets.” pic.twitter.com/2QsY8Gpjd1 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 30, 2023

#BREAKING: at least 3 drones explode at residential buildings across Moscow; no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/5rGQ6KxwDa — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 30, 2023

BREAKING: Drones attack Moscow, causing damage at multiple locations pic.twitter.com/MUE1Z7EmlD — BNO News (@BNONews) May 30, 2023

According to news agency Reuters, several of Russia's Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot early on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)