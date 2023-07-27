Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): Following the Northern/Interaction-2023 joint exercises in the Sea of Japan, China and Russia will soon launch their third joint naval patrol, which will feature both sides' warships sailing into West and North Pacific waters, the Global Times reported citing a press release from China's Ministry of National Defence.

In accordance with an annual cooperation schedule between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the two countries' navies will hold a joint naval patrol in West and North Pacific waters, China's Ministry of National Defense said in a press release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Indians Seeking Asylum in UK Being Told by Lawyers To Pretend as Khalistanis Tortured in India and Gays: Report.

This is the third time the two nations have conducted a combined naval patrol. In 2021, Chinese and Russian navy formed a joint flotilla and sailed through the Sea of Japan, the West Pacific, and the East China Sea in seven days, completing a full circumnavigation of Japan. This marked the beginning of the first joint patrol., the Global Times reported.

The other came after the Russia-led Vostok-2022 strategic drills in 2022, which saw the two countries' vessels reaching the Bering Sea in addition to the West Pacific.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Saudi Arabia: F-15SA Fighter Jet of Royal Saudi Air Force Crashes During Training in Khamis Mushait, Crew Dead.

China and Russia wrapped up the four-day Northern/Interaction-2023 joint exercises in the Sea of Japan on Sunday.

It was expected that a joint naval and air patrol would follow the exercise, which practised anti-sea mine, anti-aircraft, anti-ship and anti-submarine operations under the theme of safeguarding strategic maritime routes.

According to the experts, the joint naval patrol could start from the Sea of Japan, stretch into the Pacific Ocean and even reach the Bering Sea, the Global Times reported.

Australia is currently hosting the Talisman Sabre 2023 military exercise, which features 13 countries including the US, Australia, the UK, Canada and Japan. Top US naval official Carlos Del Toro pointed to China as a focus of the drill. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)