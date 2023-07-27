Riyadh, July 27: An F-15SA fighter jet of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed during a training session, killing the crew on board, state media reported. Turki Al-Malki, the spokesman of the Saudi Defence Ministry, said that the crash happened on Wednesday near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, around 800 km southwest of the capital Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Saudi Press Agency. Poland Plane Crash Video: Five People Killed and 8 Injured in Chrcynno After Small Aircraft Crashes Into Hangar During Bad Weather.

Al-Malki said that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash. US: Six Dead as Cessna Business Jet Crashes in California

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia has not revealed the exact number of those killed in the crash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).