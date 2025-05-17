Tokyo [Japan], May 17 (ANI): The mayor of Nagasaki has said that Taiwan will not be invited to this year's events marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing, a decision widely seen as influenced by pressure from China, Taiwan News reported.

The announcement has sparked backlash from local Japanese officials, who criticised the exclusion of Taiwan from a global commemoration of peace and remembrance.

Mayor Suzuki Shiro's stance drew strong condemnation from Kobe City Councilor Uehata Norihiro, who called the decision "deplorable." He sharply criticised the influence of Beijing in the matter, stating, "Anyone listening to China was not qualified to speak about peace," according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

The exclusion comes at a time when many in Japan see Taiwan as a key democratic partner in the region, reported Taiwan News.

The Nagasaki City Government plans to invite approximately 2,700 guests to the August 9 ceremonies -- about 300 more than last year. Suzuki clarified that invitations would be extended to all countries with formal diplomatic relations with Japan, as well as those with official representation at the United Nations. He added that Taiwan did not meet either criterion, and thus would not be notified or invited, Taiwan News reported.

However, Suzuki did leave the door slightly open, saying there was a possibility of "considering any situation in the future," as reported by Japan's Kyodo News.

Uehata, in response, reaffirmed Taiwan's legitimacy, calling it "an independent country with 23 million people" that "respected freedom and democracy." He also noted Taiwan's long-standing status as "a good friend of Japan." (ANI)

