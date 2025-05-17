Mumbai, May 17: Tech layoffs have been implemented by companies for various reasons such as restructuring, prioritising hiring needs, facing global or domestic challenges like competition, shutting down operations or adopting emerging tech like artificial intelligence (AI). This year, the layoffs initiated by various tech companies have affected over 61,000 employees. The technology sector leaders, including Google, Microsoft, Intel, Meta and others, have announced mass layoffs due to a focus on AI development, cost-cutting or hiring more engineers.

Recently, Microsoft laid off 6,000 employees,3% of its workforce, to change the organisation and focus on artificial intelligence development. The tech giant behind the Windows operating system implemented its largest layoffs, which affected employees who had been working for over a decade and those who had been in the top positions. Ron Buckton, who worked with the company for 18 years, was laid off, and Microsoft's AI Director, Gabriela De Queiroz, was also laid off. Nissan Layoffs: Japanese Automobile Giant To Cut 10,000 More Jobs Globally Amid Financial Losses, Total Layoffs To Affect 20,000 Employees.

According to the layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.Fyi, the tech layoffs affected 61,220 employees who worked with 130 companies. Google, Amazon, Flipkart and various other companies have already ended work from home, and IT firms like Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, KPMG, and EY India announced a temporary work from home last week amid rising tension between India and Pakistan.

In the last few weeks, several new companies beyond Meta, Google and Microsoft have announced job cuts affecting hundreds of employees. Chegg, an edtech platform based in the United States, cut 248 jobs. Besides, Canada-based information management company OpenText laid off employees as part of a business optimisation plan introduced in July 2024. OpenText layoffs affected 1,600 employees. Amazon Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Lays Off Around 100 Employees in Its Devices and Services Unit Amid Efficiency Drive.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm based in the US, also cut around 500 employees in May 2025. Match Group, an online dating company, laid off 325 staff members to streamline operations and reduce costs. Meta laid off 100 more employees last month. Intel announced one of the largest layoffs round affecting 22,000 employees in April 2025.

