Xi'an [China], January 9 (ANI): Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 30 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Sunday.

Xi'an has registered 1,989 local cases since December 9, amid the latest resurgence. Of them, 262 had recovered by Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Also Read | Brazil: 6 Killed, 30 Injured After Major Cliff Wall Collapses on Tourist Boats in Furnas Lake.

Earlier, police had arrested dozens of people for spreading "rumors" online after the authorities banned the city's 13 million residents from posting negative reports from coronavirus lockdown.

The string of other arrests suggests growing public anger over restrictions that have left many without access to adequate food, daily necessities, and urgent medical car, according to Radio Free Asia.

Also Read | Indian Consulate in New York Says Assault Against Sikh Taxi Driver ‘Deeply Disturbing’, Takes Up Matter with US Authorities.

Xi'an residents have repeatedly taken to social media during lockdown to complain that isolation rules are being enforced so strictly that they have been unable to buy sufficient food or daily necessities, with some reporting being turned away from hospitals with dire consequences.

In sweeping restrictions, China in December last year locked down the entire 13 million residents of the Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)