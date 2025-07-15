Beijing, Jul 15 (AP) China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump's trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2 per cent pace, the government said Tuesday.

That compares with 5.4 per cent annual growth in January-March. The government said Tuesday that in quarterly terms, the world's second largest economy expanded by 1.1 per cent.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Homecoming: Indian Astronaut, Axiom-4 Crew Returning to Earth From ISS Today; Splashdown To Take Place off California Coast.

In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3 per cent annual pace. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)