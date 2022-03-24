New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday, is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries will take place tomorrow morning, sources said.

Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi after a brief trip to Afghanistan's Kabul and a three-day visit to Pakistan. The visit also comes amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

Wang Yi's comes a day after India rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector. (ANI)

