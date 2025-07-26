Beijing, Jul 26 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated his Maldivian counterpart, Mohamed Muizzu, on the 60th anniversary of the archipelago nation's Independence Day.

Xi said China and the Maldives are "traditional friendly neighbours, and the bilateral ties have maintained sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, setting a model for equality, mutual support, and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes," state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In his message, Xi recalled that in January 2024, Muizzu paid a successful state visit to China, during which he had a cordial and friendly exchange with Muizzu and reached a broad consensus, Xinhua added.

During Muizzu's visit to China, the two countries signed 21 agreements, followed by the defence pact.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Maldives relations and is ready to work with Muizzu to continuously deepen the China-Maldives comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and jointly build a China-Maldives community with a shared future.

Xi's message reaffirming close ties with the Maldives came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Male.

Meanwhile, in a message to his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China stands ready to work with the Maldives to fully deliver on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

China is ready to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, expand friendly cooperation, improve the well-being of the people of the two countries, and jointly build a China-Maldives community with a shared future, Wang said.

China kept a wary watch on Modi's visit to Male and India's efforts to ramp up ties, stepping up the much-needed economic assistance to the Maldives.

Modi on Saturday took part in the Independence Day celebrations of Maldives, marking a significant positive turnaround in India-Maldives relations and strengthening ties with the strategically located country.

On Friday, Modi announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives and launched negotiations for a free trade deal.

