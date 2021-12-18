Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): At least 89 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Chinese mainland on Friday, local media reported on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland reported 89 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 77 were reported in Zhejiang, seven in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai and Fujian, the report said.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, the commission said. (ANI)

