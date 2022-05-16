Karachi [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): All the Chinese teachers at Karachi's NED University have left the country due to security concerns after a suicide attack on April 26 that killed three people.

The teachers, who originally taught in Karachi University, were transferred to the NED University under tightened security after the suicide attack that killed three of the Chinese teachers, News International reported.

Also Read | WHO Committed to Support North Korea's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon, 11 Chinese teachers of the NED University suddenly returned home. Dr Sarosh Lodi, the NED University vice-chancellor said that all of a sudden at 2 pm, the varsity administration was informed that the Chinese teachers had ordered a van and they were returning home, the report said.

"Now we are worried what will happen to all these students but we have to find a solution," Dr Nasiruddin Khan, the Pakistani director of the Confucius Institute at the Karachi University, the report said.

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Embark on Maiden Official Visit to US From May 18.

When asked about the future of the Confucius Institute, he reportedly said the issue had to be resolved at the diplomatic and governmental level, not at the university level.

Dr Khan further said that the suicide attack had caused great damage to the university. He lamented that even during the announced wars, teachers and medical staff were not targeted.

The Confucius Institute was established at the KU in 2013 and Chinese teachers were given accommodation at the varsity to teach Chinese, the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)