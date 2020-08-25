Beijing [China], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning.

Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue.

During the talks, the two sides conducted a constructive dialogue on such issues as strengthening bilateral coordination of macroeconomic policies and the implementation of the China-US phase one economic and trade agreement.

Both countries agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue pushing forward the implementation of the trade deal. (ANI/Xinhua)

