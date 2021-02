Washington, Feb 10 (AP) The US Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.

Clark, who's currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.

Clark was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider.

Donohue served as CEO of the US Chamber for 24 years.

The Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation, representing more than 3 million businesses as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. (AP)

