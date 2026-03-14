Mumbai, March 14: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has confirmed that proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now a mandatory requirement for employees seeking promotions within the global consultancy. Speaking on the "Rapid Response" podcast, Sweet detailed the company's shift toward an "AI-first" operational model, noting that the technology has become the primary tool for how the firm conducts its business.

The mandate follows a massive internal transformation. In September, Accenture announced an investment of more than 865 million USD into a six-month business optimization program. This initiative focused on reskilling thousands of workers and, according to the company, led to the departure of staff members who were unwilling to adapt to the evolving technological landscape. Accenture Ties Promotions to AI Tool Usage; Senior Staff Face Mandate After CEO Julie Sweet’s ‘Adapt or Exit’ Warning.

Accenture: A Three-Year Strategic Shift

Sweet clarified that the transition to mandatory AI usage was not an overnight decision but the culmination of a three-year period spent refining user-friendly workbenches and integrating the technology into daily workflows. The CEO compared the current shift to the historical transition from typewriters to computers, suggesting that utilizing AI is now simply a fundamental requirement for modern work.

"If you want to get promoted, you’ve got to do the things that we do in order to operate Accenture," Sweet stated. This move is part of a larger 3 billion USD investment strategy first announced in 2023, aimed at doubling the company's AI talent to 80,000 professionals among its total workforce of more than 770,000 employees.

Accenture Divergent Trends in AI Adoption

While Accenture has moved aggressively to integrate AI, broader corporate adoption remains varied. A Gallup poll from the fourth quarter of 2025 indicated that only 38% of companies have integrated AI to improve productivity. Furthermore, a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that while two-thirds of C-suite executives use AI, their usage averages only 1.5 hours per week.

Despite this current skepticism, economic forecasts remain bullish on the long-term impact of reskilling. Reports from the education firm Pearson suggest that augmenting roles with AI could add between 4.8 trillion USD and 6.6 trillion USD to the U.S. economy over the next decade.

Accenture Rewiring the Corporate Structure

Sweet emphasized that for AI to be effective, companies must be willing to "rewire" their entire organizational structure rather than just adding AI to existing, outdated workflows. She acknowledged that the change has been difficult for both clients and employees but argued that embracing innovation is a matter of corporate survival and national priority. Accenture Layoffs: IT Consulting Giant Lays Off Over 11,000 Employees in 3 Months, Warns More Job Cuts Coming.

Accenture’s approach serves as a benchmark for other global firms navigating the balance between technological advancement and workforce management. The company continues to focus on "sharper execution" as it aligns its human capital with its technological investments to support the global digital ecosystem.

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