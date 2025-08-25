Algiers [Algeria], August 25 (ANI): COAS General Upendra Dwivedi began his official visit to Algeria, which is focused on strengthening the army-to-army ties and capability development.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Algeria said that the COAS began his visit with a welcome dinner hosted by Ambassador Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni. This was attended by Algerian dignitaries, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, Heads of Algerian chambers of commerce, think tanks, and academia.

The post further highlighted that the visit of the COAS builds on the recent high-level visits between #India and #Algeria, typified in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

The visit comes close on the heels of the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations, as per the statement.

The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration.

During the visit, Dwivedi will hold high-level meetings with senior Algerian leadership, including General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army; Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of Land Forces; and Swati Kulkarni, Indian Ambassador to Algeria. He will also visit prominent military institutions such as the School of Command and Major Staff, Tamentfoust; Cherchell Military Academy and pay homage at the Martyrs Memorial.

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at the Defence Seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration, as per the statement.The visit of the COAS is expected to further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation, the statement said.

His visit will also see the enhancement of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Algeria. (ANI)

