Baltimore, Jul 5 (AP) Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbour.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday night local time, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, among others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was dedicated in 1984 and owned by the city.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated. (AP)

