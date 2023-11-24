Tel Aviv, Nov 24 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday welcomed the release of hostages taken in Hamas' Oct 7 raid into Israel, including 13 Israeli citizens, but said his government is committed to the return of all hostages.

About 240 people were taken in the attack.

Also Read | Switzerland: Anti-Pakistan Posters Come Up in Geneva Ahead of 15th Anniversary of 26/11.

Netanyahu described each of the hostages released as a four-day cease-fire began as “a world of their own”.

He said getting back all the hostages "is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all of the goals of the war”. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: First Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Red Cross, En Route to Rafah Crossing (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)