Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South underway in New Delhi (Photo/X@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, themed "Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective" is being organized from February 24-25, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi., according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The event was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), as part of India's ongoing commitment to strengthening gender inclusivity in peacekeeping missions, and as a leading voice of the Global South.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 25: Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sanya Malhotra - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 25.

The conference brought together women peacekeeping officials from 35 leading Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) from the Global South, senior policymakers from the United Nations, and experts associated with peacekeeping, the MEA noted.

The opening session saw the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar deliver the Key Note Address. Other speakers included Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Vice-Chief of Army Staff and Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

Also Read | India Abstains on Resolutions on Ukraine Amendments at UNGA; US Breaks With Allies.

In his opening remarks, the EAM said, "India remains committed to supporting Global South nations in building their peacekeeping capacities. Through initiatives led by the Centre for UN Peacekeeping, India will continue to offer training and capacity-building programs, including courses specifically designed for women peacekeepers, as we did with ASEAN countries in 2023," he added.

Guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "the world is one family," India reaffirms its dedication to global peacekeeping efforts, recognizing the invaluable contributions of women peacekeepers as pillars of peace, leadership, and inspiration for future generations."

At the heart of our foreign policy lies a commitment to peacekeeping--rooted in dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation. Guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the belief that the world is one family, India will continue to contribute meaningfully to the cause of UN peacekeeping," he said.

During the closing session, Sanjay Seth, Rajya Raksha Mantri, will deliver the Valedictory Address. The other speakers will be USG Lacroix and Secretary (West).

The participants called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The UN is represented by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations and Christian Saunders, UN Special Coordinator.

Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd), Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow - NITI Aayog and Former NASSCOM President, Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair, Director General of Medical Services (Army) are some of the key speakers during the two-day conference.

As per the MEA, the thematic sessions of the conference will cover a wide range of critical topics, including discussions on integrating technology into peacekeeping operations, the role of women in peacekeeping missions, the importance of medical advancements in enhancing the safety and well-being of peacekeepers in the field, and efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.

The event reaffirms India's leadership in fostering South-South cooperation and strengthening the role of women in UN peacekeeping missions, ensuring a more inclusive and effective global peacekeeping framework.

Notably, the peacekeepers will also visit the Taj Mahal.

India has been a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping operations for over seven decades. Since the 1950s, India has contributed nearly 300,000 troops across more than 50 peacekeeping missions. Today, over 5,000 Indian troops serve in 9 of the 11 active UN peacekeeping missions, often in high-risk conflict zones. India has also lost 180 peacekeepers in service of global peace, making the highest sacrifice among all troop-contributing nations.

Key initiatives by India in UN peacekeeping include, support for peacekeeper safety and security, India donated 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers worldwide and spearheaded UNSC Resolution 2589 on "Protecting the Protectors" in 2021, India developed the UNITE AWARE platform to enhance situational awareness and improve the operational security of peacekeepers, training and capacity-building as India's Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) is a UN-recognized training institute, having trained over 2,000 officers from 96 countries and honouring peacekeepers as India led efforts for the establishment of a UN Peacekeepers' Memorial Wall, which was supported by a record 190 co-sponsoring countries, the MEA observed.

India has been a pioneer in deploying women peacekeepers, demonstrating its commitment to gender inclusivity in UN peacekeeping. Key contributions include historic firsts such as India deploying women officers in UN peacekeeping as early as the 1960s. Dr. Kiran Bedi was the first female UN Police Advisor (2003-2005), in 2007, India became the first country to contribute an all-women Formed Police Unit (FPU) to a UN mission, which was deployed in Liberia until 2016.

Currently, India has 154 women uniformed personnel in UN peacekeeping missions today, with three Female Engagement Teams (FETs) deployed in Abyei, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

Major Suman Gawani (2019) and Major Radhika Sen (2023) were both honoured with the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

In the area of training and capacity-building, India has conducted specialized training courses for women peacekeepers from ASEAN countries, reinforcing its role as a regional leader in gender-sensitive peacekeeping. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)