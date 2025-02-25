Famous People Born on February 25: February 25 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Legendary Beatles guitarist George Harrison (1943-2001) was born on this day, leaving a lasting impact on music. Indian freedom fighter Ravishankar Vyas (1884-1984) is also remembered. In the entertainment industry, Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Divya Bharti (1974-1993), Danny Denzongpa, Urvashi Rautela, and Sanya Malhotra celebrate their birthdays. International celebrities include actress and activist Jameela Jamil, comedian Chelsea Handler, and actress Rashida Jones. Wrestling legend Ric Flair also shares this birth date. In sports, cricketers Soumya Sarkar and Stuart MacGill, football stars Gianluigi Donnarumma and Park Ji-Sung, and Indian television personality Aly Goni were born on this day. Director Gautham Menon, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, and actor Anuj Sawhney also add to the list of notable birthdays on February 25. 25 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

