Baltimore (US), Aug 11 (AP) The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That's according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 22.68 Lakh, Death Toll Jumps to 45,257: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)