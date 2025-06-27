Washington, Jun 27 (AP) The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a peace deal facilitated by the US to help end the decadeslong deadly fighting in eastern Congo.

The agreement signed Friday has been lauded by President Donald Trump as “a big day for the world.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday: "This is an important moment after 30 years of war.”

The deal, signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries and witnessed by Rubio, will also help the US government and American companies gain access to critical minerals needed for much of the world's technology at a time when the United States and China are actively competing for influence in Africa.

Analysts see the deal as a major turning point but don't believe it will quickly end the fighting that has killed millions of people since the 1990s. (AP)

