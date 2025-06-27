New Delhi, June 27: The US Embassy in India has issued a strict warning for all visa applicants regarding social media disclosures on their DS-160 visa application forms. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy stated, “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.” All applicants are now required to list every social media username or handle they’ve used in the last five years—regardless of whether the accounts are still active.

This mandate is part of broader vetting procedures implemented by the US State Department to strengthen security and verify applicant identity. Platforms mentioned include Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, YouTube, and others. The embassy emphasised that by signing the DS-160 form, applicants are certifying the truth and accuracy of all provided information. US Asks Student Visa Applicants To Set Social Media Profile Privacy to ‘Public’.

US Visa Rule: Reveal Facebook, Instagram Handles or Face Rejection

Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and… pic.twitter.com/ZiSewKYNbt — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 26, 2025

In a separate but related update, the embassy announced a new rule targeting F, M, and J category non-immigrant visa applicants, which primarily include students and exchange visitors. As per the latest guideline, these applicants are now expected to make their social media accounts public to assist US authorities in vetting their identity and admissibility under American immigration law. H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public,” the embassy said.

The F visa is for academic students, M for vocational training, and J for exchange programs such as internships or research. The move aims to ensure transparency and reduce the risk of identity fraud during the visa application process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).