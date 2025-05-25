Georgetown [Guyana], May 25 (ANI): An all-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday. The delegation's visit is part of India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, with the goal of conveying India's firm stance on zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

As part of the initiative, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to brief international leaders on Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's resolute position on fighting terrorism globally.

During their visit, the delegation will engage with Guyanese leadership, key interlocutors from the media, members of the Indian community and diaspora, as well as friends of India in Guyana.

The delegation will also take part in Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations in Berbice.

In a post on X, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "The multi-party delegation arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, this morning and was welcomed before heading to town. (Five MPs here, flanked by Ambassadors Amit Telang and Taranjit Sandhu, two MPs arrived last night on an earlier flight.)

"Guyana's 59th Independence Day is tomorrow, and we will be present at the midnight speech by the President tonight. Had a good conversation with our High Commissioner at the airport," he added.

The Parliamentary delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor landed in Georgetown, Guyana on its 59th Independence Day anniversary! Looking forward to a day full of activities and interactions.

The delegation, which recently concluded its visit to the United States, will now head to Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The delegation includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

Six All-party delegations have already departed for their respective destinations.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

