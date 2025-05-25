New York, May 25: An Indigenous Amazonian tribe has filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT), TMZ, and Yahoo, alleging that a report falsely depicted its youth as “porn addicts” following the arrival of high-speed internet. The Marubo tribe, consisting of roughly 2,000 members, claims that the NYT’s article—published nine months after the installation of Starlink satellite internet—portrayed them as unable to cope with digital exposure, focusing on unverified claims that their youth were addicted to pornography.

The lawsuit, filed by community leader Enoque Marubo and Brazilian activist Flora Dutra, who helped distribute 20 Starlink antennas to the tribe, seeks at least USD 180 million in damages. The plaintiffs argue that the NYT’s report and subsequent stories by TMZ and Yahoo led to global ridicule, humiliation, and safety threats. TMZ, in particular, published a story that included video footage of the antennas being distributed, implying that Dutra and Marubo introduced explicit content to the tribe. 'Porn Shared in WhatsApp Groups by Minors': Amazon Tribe Leader Expresses Concerns Over Negative Impact of Internet Access Via Elon Musk's Starlink.

The NYT article cited concerns over “teenagers glued to phones,” “violent video games,” and “minors watching pornography,” and quoted a community leader unsettled by increasingly aggressive sexual behaviour among young men. While the original report also acknowledged internet benefits—such as improved communication and access to health services—it was overshadowed by what the lawsuit describes as sensationalist interpretations by global media. Amazon Tribe Got Addicted to Porn and Social Media After Getting Access to Starlink Internet? Marubo Leader Debunks Fake News About His Community, Elon Musk Slams New York Times (Watch Video).

Following backlash, the NYT published a follow-up story titled “No, A Remote Amazon Tribe Did Not Get Addicted to Porn,” clarifying its position. However, the lawsuit claims the damage was already done, as over 100 websites had picked up and misrepresented the story.

A NYT spokesperson defended the piece, calling it a “sensitive and nuanced exploration” and vowed to “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.” TMZ and Yahoo have yet to comment.

