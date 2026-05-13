World News | Consensus Difficult but Achievable at BRICS Meet, Says Former Envoy

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): India will face a challenging but achievable task in forging consensus at the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting amid sharp divisions within the grouping over the Iran-Israel conflict and the wider geopolitical churn in West Asia, Former ambassador and distinguished fellow at Gateway house, Rajiv Bhatia said.

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Speaking ahead of the BRICS meeting here, Bhatia said India, as the current chair, would have to navigate competing positions within the bloc while ensuring that the grouping remains focused on dialogue and stability.

"For obvious reasons, it is a difficult but not an impossible task," Bhatia said, adding, "Securing consensus on three key elements is within the realm of diplomatic feasibility -- serious concern over the ill effects of the conflict, recognition that much of the world beyond the warring sides is also affected, and acknowledgement that BRICS must facilitate dialogue and reconciliation among its members."

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The comments come at a time when escalating tensions in West Asia have triggered concerns over regional stability, energy supplies and global trade routes. The Strait of Hormuz -- a critical oil shipping lane -- has emerged as a particular concern for countries such as India that remain heavily dependent on energy imports.

Bhatia said the crisis presents BRICS with both "an opportunity and a responsibility" to coordinate responses to strategic disruptions affecting the Global South.

"I suggest that the five founding members take a well-conceived initiative soon," he said, indicating that the grouping could play a larger role in discussions around energy security and maritime stability.

India's decision to host the meeting amid growing global uncertainty also carries a wider diplomatic message, according to Bhatia.

"The message is two-fold," he said, adding, "One, nations must behave as responsible adults and resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy rather than by using drones and missiles. Two, BRICS will survive this and revert to its original mission to deepen economic cooperation among its members and their Global South family."

Notably, India is poised to command the global diplomatic stage as it prepares to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. Serving as a defining moment for the bloc, the summit further cements New Delhi's role in steering the future of this expanded multilateral grouping during its high-profile chairship.

According to the programme released by the MEA on Tuesday, the visiting dignitaries are expected to arrive at the venue at 10 am on Thursday. The diplomatic proceedings will commence shortly after, as the "first session of the meeting will begin at 10.30 am at the same venue".

In a move highlighting the strategic importance of the summit, the ministers will then head to Seva Teerth at 1 pm to participate in a "Joint Call on the Prime Minister".

The afternoon will see the delegations return to Bharat Mandapam, where the "second session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is scheduled for 3.10 pm". The first day of deliberations will conclude with a dinner hosted by EAM Jaishankar at 7 pm, followed by the "third session of the meeting will commence at 10 am" on Friday, 15 May. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)