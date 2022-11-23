Balochistan [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): The process of seed distribution in Balochistan is under the radar due to cases of corruption emerging in the region.

After the devastating floods in Pakistan, the Department of Agriculture in District Kohlu, Balochistan decided to distribute seeds to the affected farmers in the region, reported the local media.

Also Read | Pakistan: Around 100 Indian Pilgrims Arrive in Sindh To Attend Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Hindu Saint Satguru Shadaram Sahib.

The locals gathered outside the office of Kohlu Deputy Commissioner Qurban Magsi and staged a protest against the FC-Pak Army and the officials involved in the distribution process.

As per the locals, the poor people are being harassed by the Frontier Corps (FC) and Pak Army officials and are being sent home empty-handed. The locals alleged that the people having recommendations and political influence are getting the seeds without any problem, added the local media.

Also Read | Philippines: Indian National Arrested in Cagayan for Trading Without Permit.

The local people claimed that the FC-Pak army officials in connivance with local authorities are distributing seeds to their favourable parties. The locals felt that the FC officials humiliated and harassed them.

The locals demanded that the higher authorities including Chief Minister Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo, Education minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu- Qurban Magsi and other officials interfere in the issue and make the process transparent, reported local media.

This year intense rainfall in the monsoon season caused severe flooding across Pakistan. It impacted a large number of people and households including deaths of people, damage to infrastructure, destruction of agricultural areas and pushing millions of people into poverty and hunger.

Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) conducted by Government and FAO Pakistan, in Balochistan province, 4,972 km2 of agricultural area (1,228,531 acres, 15 per cent of the total agriculture area in Balochistan) has been inundated and Nasirabad Division is the severely affected districts, reported Pakistan Today.

Furthermore, the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report on Pakistan flood 2022 also emphasized immediate needs by ensuring preparedness for the incoming Rabi season through land clearance and preparation, and the distribution of agricultural inputs (seeds and fertilizers) to small and medium agriculture farmers.

Meanwhile, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan office provided 12,500 certified wheat seed bags to flood-affected farmers of five districts Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Soubatpur, Jal Magsi and Kacchi in Balochistan Province, reported Pakistan Today.

The Japanese assistance enables 2,500 floods affected farmers' families to cultivate wheat crops on their 12,500 acres of land during this Rabi season which will ultimately ensure food security through the availability of sufficient wheat yield in the next harvesting season, said a news release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)