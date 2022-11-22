Lahore, Nov 22 (PTI) Around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in festivities in connection with the 314th birth anniversary of Hindu saint Satguru Shadaram Sahib in Sindh province.

The Hindu pilgrims arrived here via Wagah border where they were greeted by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Rana Shahid Salim, deputy secretary Fraz Abbas and local leader Kishan Sharma.

Also Read | JUST IN – US is Sending Another $4.5 Billion to Ukraine. – Latest Tweet by Disclose.tv.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Lahore on Tuesday.

"Amid high security they left for Shadani Darbar, Hayat Patafi, Mirpur Khas of Sindh province for yatra," he said, adding that the main event will be held there on November 23 and 24.

Also Read | Philippines: Indian National Arrested in Cagayan for Trading Without Permit.

He said the pilgrims will also visit holy places in Sukkur, Dherki and Nankana Sahib. They will return to their homeland on December 3.

Agni Pooja is conducted and the recitation of Bhagavad Gita and Guru Grinth Sahib takes place on both days.

Shadani Darbar is a historic Hindu temple in Raipur. It is said to be the biggest Hindu temple in Sindh.

The foundation of Shadani Darbar was laid by Shadaram Sahib in 1786. Shadaram Sahib was a Hindu saint who was born in 1708 in Lahore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)