Yangon [Myanmar], October 15 (ANI): Another batch of four million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Myanmar on Friday.

These vaccines were purchased by Myanmar, Xinhua reported.

Also Read | US Allows Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers To Enter the Country From November 8.

China has supplied 26.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar as of Friday, of which 5.9 million doses were donated by China, the release said.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 485,646 in Myanmar after 1,329 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Pakistan's New Social Media Rules Give More Powers to Govt, Companies To Be Fined Up to Rs 500 Million for Violations.

With 42 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 18,297, the ministry said.

The daily test positivity was registered at 7.6 per cent on Friday and over 4.59 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 437,855 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)